Antipodean Currencies Fall

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Antipodean currencies such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollars weakened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors mulled the prospects of a likely interest rate hike by the U.



S. Federal Reserve later this month as well as slower Chinese economic growth this year.

Heightened geopolitical tensions after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast early today also dampened investors' risk appetite. Japan said that three out of four missiles fired by North Korea fell into its exclusive economic zone.

China set a lower growth target for this year as the government prepares to trim the heavy debt build-up and ensure financial stability. The government aims to achieve about 6.5 percent economic growth in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang told the National People's Congress in Beijing on Sunday.

The Chinese economy grew 6.7 percent in 2016, exceeding the 6.5-7 percent expansion the government had targeted. The economy has continued its slowdown as the administration tries to shift the reliance from exports to consumption.

Meanwhile, the crude oil delivery for April is currently down by 0.29 percent or $53.04 per barrel. The crude oil prices fell after data showed that the U.S. oil rig count jumped to the highest in 17 months.

In economic news, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's retail sales increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.1 percent slight decrease in December.

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that the total number of building permits issued in New Zealand increased in January, after falling in the previous two months. The number of new dwellings consented rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 7.9 percent decline in December.

Last Friday, the Australian and the New Zealand dollars fell against their major rivals. The Australian dollar dropped 0.34 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.03 percent against the yen and 0.66 percent against the euro. The NZ dollar slid 0.26 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.63 percent against the yen and 1.26 percent against the euro.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.4012 against the euro and a 6-day low of 86.16 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3981 and 86.59, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.42 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7569 and 1.0141 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7594 and 1.0456, respectively. The aussie may test support near 0.73 against the greenback and 0.99 against the loonie.

The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 79.76 against the yen, nearly a 2-month low of 1.5130 against the euro and a 9-month low of 1.0810 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 80.28, 1.5074 and 1.0779, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.

Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.7007 from Friday's closing value of 0.7043. The kiwi is likely to find support near the 0.69 region.

Looking ahead, Markit's German construction PMI for February and Eurozone Sentix investor confidence index for March are due to be released later in the day.

At 6:30 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg is expected to speak at the University of Lincoln.

In the New York session, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders, both for January, are slated for release.

At 3:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is expected to speak on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis" at the National Association for Business Economics 2017 policy conference, in Washington DC.

