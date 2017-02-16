Anti-Muslim Hate Groups In US Tripled As Trump Electrifies Radical Right: Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the United States has tripled in the last year as the radical right was energized by the candidacy of Donald Trump, says a report.





The Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) annual census of hate groups and other extremist organizations was released on Wednesday. It shows a dramatic growth in the number anti-Muslim hate groups - from 34 in 2015 to 101 last year.

Overall, the number of hate groups operating in 2016 rose to 917 from 892 in 2015.

The growth has been accompanied by a rash of crimes targeting Muslims, including an arson that destroyed a mosque in Victoria, Texas, just hours after the Trump administration announced an executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East. The latest FBI statistics show that hate crimes against Muslims grew by 67 percent in 2015, the year in which Trump launched his presidential campaign.

"2016 was an unprecedented year for hate," said Mark Potok, senior fellow and editor of the Intelligence Report. "The country saw a resurgence of white nationalism that imperils the racial progress we've made, along with the rise of a president whose policies reflect the values of white nationalists. In Steve Bannon, these extremists think they finally have an ally who has the president's ear."

The increase in anti-Muslim hate was fueled by Trump's inflammatory rhetoric, including his campaign pledge to bar Muslims from entering the United States, as well as anger over terrorist attacks such as the June massacre of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Also, in a post-election SPLC survey of 10,000 educators, 90 percent said the climate at their schools had been negatively affected by the campaign. Eighty percent described heightened anxiety and fear among students, particularly immigrants, Muslims and African Americans. Numerous teachers reported the use of slurs, derogatory language and extremist symbols in their classrooms.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

