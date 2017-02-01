Erweiterte Funktionen

Anthem, Inc. Reveals 55% Gain In Q4 Profit




01.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $473.2 million, or $1.76 per share. This was up from $305.8 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $21.71 billion. This was up from $20.19 billion last year.


Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $473.2 Mln. vs. $305.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $21.71 Bln vs. $20.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...