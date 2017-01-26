Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Ant Financial Of Alibaba Group To Acquire MoneyGram: WSJ




26.01.17 10:23
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ant Financial Services Group of China, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is planning to buy U.S. based MoneyGram International Inc.

, reported WSJ. The financial aspects of the deal is yet to be revealed.


Dallas, Texas - based MoneyGram has a market value of more than $640 million. With an operation centre in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the company has local offices around the globe. The company closed Wednesday's trading at $11.88 on a volume of 91,305 shares. The 52-week range for the shares was $4.68 to $13.10.


MoneyGram is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings on February 14.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,39 € 95,87 € 1,52 € +1,59% 26.01./11:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01609W1027 A117ME 98,08 € 52,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		97,39 € +0,53%  11:07
München 96,97 € +2,46%  08:07
Düsseldorf 96,99 € +1,85%  08:01
Hannover 96,82 € +1,72%  08:07
Hamburg 96,82 € +1,59%  08:07
Xetra 97,39 € +1,59%  11:01
Stuttgart 97,38 € +0,67%  10:39
Frankfurt 97,40 € +0,58%  10:58
Berlin 97,08 € +0,42%  08:00
NYSE 104,06 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
216 Alibaba kaufen, WalMart verkau. 24.01.17
17 Alibaba gibt Gas: Online-Handel. 17.10.16
52 Alibaba und... 07.06.16
3451 ALIBABA Group Holding 31.01.16
1 Löschung 01.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...