Ant Financial Of Alibaba Group To Acquire MoneyGram: WSJ

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ant Financial Services Group of China, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is planning to buy U.S. based MoneyGram International Inc.



, reported WSJ. The financial aspects of the deal is yet to be revealed.

Dallas, Texas - based MoneyGram has a market value of more than $640 million. With an operation centre in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the company has local offices around the globe. The company closed Wednesday's trading at $11.88 on a volume of 91,305 shares. The 52-week range for the shares was $4.68 to $13.10.

MoneyGram is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings on February 14.

