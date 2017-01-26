Ant Financial Of Alibaba Group To Acquire MoneyGram: WSJ
26.01.17 10:23
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ant Financial Services Group of China, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is planning to buy U.S. based MoneyGram International Inc.
reported WSJ. The financial aspects of the deal is yet to be revealed.
Dallas, Texas - based MoneyGram has a market value of more than $640 million. With an operation centre in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the company has local offices around the globe. The company closed Wednesday's trading at $11.88 on a volume of 91,305 shares. The 52-week range for the shares was $4.68 to $13.10.
MoneyGram is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings on February 14.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,39 €
|95,87 €
|1,52 €
|+1,59%
|26.01./11:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US01609W1027
|A117ME
|98,08 €
|52,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,39 €
|+0,53%
|11:07
|München
|96,97 €
|+2,46%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|96,99 €
|+1,85%
|08:01
|Hannover
|96,82 €
|+1,72%
|08:07
|Hamburg
|96,82 €
|+1,59%
|08:07
|Xetra
|97,39 €
|+1,59%
|11:01
|Stuttgart
|97,38 €
|+0,67%
|10:39
|Frankfurt
|97,40 €
|+0,58%
|10:58
|Berlin
|97,08 €
|+0,42%
|08:00
|NYSE
|104,06 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
