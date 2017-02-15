Erweiterte Funktionen

Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 72%




15.02.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc.

(NLY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $565.94 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $329.21 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $565.94 Mln. vs. $329.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



