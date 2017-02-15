Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 72%
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc.
(NLY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $565.94 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $329.21 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $565.94 Mln. vs. $329.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,50 $
|10,46 $
|0,04 $
|+0,38%
|15.02./23:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0357104092
|909823
|11,29 $
|9,71 $