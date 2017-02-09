Anna Christina Niceta Lloyd Named As White House Social Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Melania Trump has announce the appointment of Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as the White House Social Secretary.





As the White House Social Secretary, Niceta Lloyd along with the First Lady, will be responsible for the planning and execution of events that take place at the White House. She will oversee all social events and gatherings, from Official State Dinners, White House social calendar events, official policy-related events, to the First Lady's initiatives, the White House said.

