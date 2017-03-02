Anheuser-Busch InBev Posting Notable Loss In Afternoon Trading

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Anheuser-Busch InBev":

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the world's largest brewer currently down by 3.8 percent. Shares of AB InBev ended the previous session at their best closing level in almost four months.





The pullback by AB InBev comes after the company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings amid slowing sales in Brazil.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM