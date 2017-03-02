Erweiterte Funktionen

Anheuser-Busch InBev Posting Notable Loss In Afternoon Trading




02.03.17 19:49
dpa-AFX


LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the world's largest brewer currently down by 3.8 percent. Shares of AB InBev ended the previous session at their best closing level in almost four months.


The pullback by AB InBev comes after the company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings amid slowing sales in Brazil.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
