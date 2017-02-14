Anglo American Says Kumba Iron Ore Contributes $438 Mln To FY Underlying Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Anglo American":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.



PK, AAL.L) said that it will report underlying earnings in respect of Kumba Iron Ore Limited of $438 million for the year ended 31 December 2016, which takes into account certain adjustments.

For the year ended 31 December 2016, Kumba Iron Ore Limited reported headline earnings of $607 million, up from $304 million in the prior year.

Anglo American said it will report results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 21 February 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM