Anglo American Says Kumba Iron Ore Contributes $438 Mln To FY Underlying Profit




14.02.17 08:47
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.

PK, AAL.L) said that it will report underlying earnings in respect of Kumba Iron Ore Limited of $438 million for the year ended 31 December 2016, which takes into account certain adjustments.


For the year ended 31 December 2016, Kumba Iron Ore Limited reported headline earnings of $607 million, up from $304 million in the prior year.


Anglo American said it will report results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 21 February 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



