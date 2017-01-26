Erweiterte Funktionen

Anglo American Q4 Copper Output Down 19%, Diamond Production Rises




26.01.17 08:35
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc.

(AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) Thursday said its fourth-quarter copper production declined 19 percent from the prior year, while production of diamond rose 10 percent.


The company's copper production for the quarter decreased by 19 percent from last year to 146,600 tonnes, primarily at Los Bronces due to expected lower grades, adverse weather earlier in the year, and illegal industrial action by contractor unions.


Iron ore production from Kumba rose 9 percent from last year to 11.9 million tonnes, driven by improved mining productivity and higher plant yields at Sishen, and higher throughput at Kolomela.


But export metallurgical coal production declined 2 percent to 5.4 million tonnes, primarily due to the sale of Foxleigh which completed in August 2016.


Export thermal coal production rose 4 percent to 8.0 million tonnes. Nickel production grew 4 percent despite an external electric power supply interruption at Barro Alto in the quarter.


Platinum production rose 2 percent to 610,000 ounces, while diamond production increased 10 percent to 7.8 million carats.


The company's exploration and evaluation expenditure during the quarter totaled $69 million, a decrease of 19 percent from last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


