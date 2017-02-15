Erweiterte Funktionen

Anglo American Platinum's FY Profit Share To Parent Down; To Sell Union Mine




15.02.17 10:06
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.

PK, AAL.L) announced Wednesday that Anglo American Platinum Limited's fiscal 2016 headline earnings were $126 million, compared to loss of $10 million last year.


Anglo American will report underlying earnings in respect of Anglo American Platinum of $65 million for the year, which takes into account certain adjustments, compared to last year's contribution of $168 million.


Separately, Anglo American said that Anglo American Platinum agreed to sell its 85% interest in the Union Mine in South Africa and 50.1% interest in MASA Chrome Company to a subsidiary of Siyanda Resources. Anglo American Platinum will retain the Mortimer smelter operation.


Under the deal terms, the consideration comprises an initial purchase price of R400 million or approximately $30 million in cash. The deal also includes a deferred consideration based on 35% of cumulative distributable free cash flow paid annually as an earn-out, for a period of ten years from the completion date of the transaction.


Siyanda will sell concentrate produced by the Union Mine to Anglo American Platinum for a period of seven years from the deal closure date on pre-agreed commercial terms. Thereafter, Anglo American Platinum will toll treat concentrate for the remaining life of Union Mine.


The deal is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval in South Africa, and is expected to complete during 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


