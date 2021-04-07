Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ; Bieter: qqqqq

^

Tel: +49 (0)89 210298-50 Fax: +49 (0)89 210298-72 Email:

newsroom@dgap.de

Issuer:

Issuer: ISIN:

ERS Test AG LV0000100535

Contact: Agent:

ERS Test AG EQS Group AG Test3

Prof.Dr. Robert DD TukTuk Prof.Dr. Robert DD TukTuk

Phone: +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 502 Phone: 089-21029834

Fax.: +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 57 Fax.: 089-21029849

E-mail Contact: info4@eqs.com

E-mail Agent: joachim.nenning@eqs.com

Listings: Regulated Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial

Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access),

Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus, bondm), Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg

Stock Exchange

System time: 10:00 CET/CEST Release time: 10:30 CET/CEST

ERS Test AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Acquisition

ERS Test AG:

05-Nov-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ALLOWANCE RULES (while on India payroll)

- Air Travel: Travel will be booked in accordance with the Company

Travel Policy.

- Conveyance from home to airport (and vice versa) in the home country

and from airport to office/hotel (and vice versa) at the destination

country will be paid by company on actuals. Employee has to produce

bills to claim the same.

- Accommodation: Employees will be provided accommodation at the

company approved hotels in each location.

- Per-diem: While on overseas travel, the company shall pay a per diem

allowance as per the following table, to cover your food and

incidental expenses incurred whilst staying away from your home

country:

Country

Per Diem

Russia

30

Germany

24

Hongkong

30

Switzerland

41 EUR arrival day and departure day, 61EUR for a total day

** All amounts in Euros (to be converted using exchange rates provided

by Finance). 80% of the total per diem allowance will be given in the

form of loading foreign exchange on a prepaid HDFC Bank Corp Multi

Currency Forex Card and the remaining 20% will be paid in Euros.

- The per diem covers food and incidental expenses. No bills need to

be submitted to claim this amount.

- Per-diem is applicable from date of arrival at destination country

to date of arrival at home country. On the arrival and departure days,

regardless of how many hours you travel professionally, 50% of daily

allowance will be deductible. Also, the per diem rate will be reduced

by a portion (20%, 40% and 40% for breakfast, lunch and dinner

respectively) for business meals (company provided food/drink,

conference, complimentary breakfast at the hotel), regardless of

whether the traveler chooses to eat the meals provided.

- The most economical and efficient means of local conveyance (from

place of stay) needs to be worked out in consultation with the local

office. In most cases, since the employee will be regularly traveling

the same route to work by train, then a Rail network season ticket is

a practical and economical option. The cost may be reimbursed on

production of bills.

- International prepaid sim card may be purchased by the employee from

the destination country and will be reimbursed on production of actual

bills.

- The employee should complete the Travel Expense Reimbursement Form

and should submit the signed form within five working days from the

end of the travel date. All detailed receipts/bills should be attached

with the Expense Report. After approval, reimbursement will be

processed within five business days.

Contact:

Adhoc Englishalex_test

End of ad hoc announcement

05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory

Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:

Lan- English

gua-

ge:

Com- ERS Test AG

pa-

ny:

Karlstraße 47

80333 Munich

Germany

Pho- +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 502

ne:

Fa- +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 57

x:

E-- info4@eqs.com

mai-

l:

In- www.eqs.com

ter-

net-

:

ISI- LV0000100535, DE0007100001, DE0007100002, DE0007100003

N:

WKN- WK123, WK234, WK567, WK567

:

In- SDAX, SDAX

di-

ces-

:

Lis- Regulated Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated

te- Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt

d: (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus, bondm),

Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

EQS 871385

New-

s

ID:

further info

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

871385 05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

