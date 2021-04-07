Erweiterte Funktionen


Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ; Bieter: qqqqq




07.04.21 12:33
dpa-AFX

^


DGAP-WpÜG: qqqqq / Angebot zum Erwerb


Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ; Bieter: qqqqq



07.04.2021 / 12:33 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer WpÜG-Mitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service


der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Bieter verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



__TOKEN__0__0__



Tel: +49 (0)89 210298-50 Fax: +49 (0)89 210298-72 Email:


newsroom@dgap.de


Issuer:



Issuer: ISIN:


ERS Test AG LV0000100535



Contact: Agent:


ERS Test AG EQS Group AG Test3


Prof.Dr. Robert DD TukTuk Prof.Dr. Robert DD TukTuk


Phone: +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 502 Phone: 089-21029834


Fax.: +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 57 Fax.: 089-21029849


E-mail Contact: info4@eqs.com



E-mail Agent: joachim.nenning@eqs.com



Listings: Regulated Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial


Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access),


Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus, bondm), Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg


Stock Exchange



Listings: Regulated Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated


Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale),


Munich (m:access), Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus, bondm), Tradegate


Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange


System time: 10:00 CET/CEST Release time: 10:30 CET/CEST



ERS Test AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Acquisition


ERS Test AG:



05-Nov-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation


(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ERS Test AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Acquisition


ERS Test AG:



05-Nov-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS


Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ALLOWANCE RULES (while on India payroll)



- Air Travel: Travel will be booked in accordance with the Company


Travel Policy.



- Conveyance from home to airport (and vice versa) in the home country


and from airport to office/hotel (and vice versa) at the destination


country will be paid by company on actuals. Employee has to produce


bills to claim the same.



- Accommodation: Employees will be provided accommodation at the


company approved hotels in each location.



- Per-diem: While on overseas travel, the company shall pay a per diem


allowance as per the following table, to cover your food and


incidental expenses incurred whilst staying away from your home


country:





Country


Per Diem



Russia


30



Germany


24



Hongkong


30



Switzerland


41 EUR arrival day and departure day, 61EUR for a total day





** All amounts in Euros (to be converted using exchange rates provided


by Finance). 80% of the total per diem allowance will be given in the


form of loading foreign exchange on a prepaid HDFC Bank Corp Multi


Currency Forex Card and the remaining 20% will be paid in Euros.



- The per diem covers food and incidental expenses. No bills need to


be submitted to claim this amount.



- Per-diem is applicable from date of arrival at destination country


to date of arrival at home country. On the arrival and departure days,


regardless of how many hours you travel professionally, 50% of daily


allowance will be deductible. Also, the per diem rate will be reduced


by a portion (20%, 40% and 40% for breakfast, lunch and dinner


respectively) for business meals (company provided food/drink,


conference, complimentary breakfast at the hotel), regardless of


whether the traveler chooses to eat the meals provided.



- The most economical and efficient means of local conveyance (from


place of stay) needs to be worked out in consultation with the local


office. In most cases, since the employee will be regularly traveling


the same route to work by train, then a Rail network season ticket is


a practical and economical option. The cost may be reimbursed on


production of bills.



- International prepaid sim card may be purchased by the employee from


the destination country and will be reimbursed on production of actual


bills.



- The employee should complete the Travel Expense Reimbursement Form


and should submit the signed form within five working days from the


end of the travel date. All detailed receipts/bills should be attached


with the Expense Report. After approval, reimbursement will be


processed within five business days.






Contact:


Adhoc Englishalex_test




End of ad hoc announcement




05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory


Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.


Archive at www.dgap.de


Language:



Lan- English


gua-


ge:


Com- ERS Test AG


pa-


ny:


Karlstraße 47


80333 Munich


Germany


Pho- +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 502


ne:


Fa- +49 (0) 89 21 02 98 - 57


x:


E-- info4@eqs.com


mai-


l:


In- www.eqs.com


ter-


net-


:


ISI- LV0000100535, DE0007100001, DE0007100002, DE0007100003


N:


WKN- WK123, WK234, WK567, WK567


:


In- SDAX, SDAX


di-


ces-


:


Lis- Regulated Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated


te- Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt


d: (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus, bondm),


Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange


EQS 871385


New-


s


ID:


further info



End of Announcement DGAP News Service



871385 05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



07.04.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1156733 07.04.2021 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme. Neuer 592% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM)

Musk Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Unglaubliche 44,7 g/t Gold - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,15 Mrd. $ Gold. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:27 , dpa-AFX
OTS: FinCompare GmbH / FinCompare-Gründer [...]
14:26 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Autoindustrie sieht sich als Vorreiter bei Coro [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
WHO-Chef: Corona hat das Beste und Schlecht [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Opposition will Sondersitzung des M [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...