Amphenol Corp. Earnings Rise 18% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $235.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $200.1 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $235.4 Mln. vs. $200.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.495 - $1.535 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.84 - $2.92 Full year revenue guidance: $6.340 - $6.500 Bln

