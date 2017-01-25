Amphenol Corp. Earnings Rise 18% In Q4
25.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $235.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $200.1 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.
Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $235.4 Mln. vs. $200.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.495 - $1.535 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.84 - $2.92 Full year revenue guidance: $6.340 - $6.500 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,46 $
|68,76 $
|-1,30 $
|-1,89%
|25.01./16:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0320951017
|882749
|69,25 $
|48,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,49 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|München
|64,82 €
|+1,84%
|14:27
|Düsseldorf
|63,48 €
|+1,32%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|64,24 €
|+0,36%
|15:32
|Frankfurt
|62,671 €
|+0,03%
|15:52
|NYSE
|67,47 $
|-1,88%
|16:02