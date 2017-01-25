Amphenol Corp. Earnings Rise 18% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $235.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $200.1 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.


Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $235.4 Mln. vs. $200.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.495 - $1.535 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.84 - $2.92 Full year revenue guidance: $6.340 - $6.500 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,46 $ 68,76 $ -1,30 $ -1,89% 25.01./16:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0320951017 882749 69,25 $ 48,01 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,49 € 0,00%  24.01.17
München 64,82 € +1,84%  14:27
Düsseldorf 63,48 € +1,32%  09:12
Stuttgart 64,24 € +0,36%  15:32
Frankfurt 62,671 € +0,03%  15:52
NYSE 67,47 $ -1,88%  16:02
