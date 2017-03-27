Amid Leggings Uproar, United Says Stricter Standard For Employee Passes

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Continental Holdings":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under fire for its decision to bar two teenage girls from boarding a flight on Sunday morning, United Airlines has defended its action.





The two teenage girls were prevented by a gate agent on Sunday morning from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis as they were wearing leggings that were deemed as improper attire. The two girls agreed to change their clothing and take a later flight. However, the airline's decision triggered a quick backlash on Twitter.

The incident was first reported on Twitter by Shannon Watts, a passenger at the airport who was waiting to board a flight to Mexico. Watts is the founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action.

Watts tweeted that the girls were forced to change clothes before they boarded a flight to Minneapolis. She questioned United Airline's decision to police women's clothing.

Watts also noted that the girl's father was allowed to board the flight while wearing shorts "that did not hit his knee," but there was no issue with that.

In response to the sharp criticism on Twitter, a spokesman for United Airlines, Jonathan Guerin, said that the girls were not allowed onto the flight as their leggings violated the company's dress code policy for pass riders, who fly under employee pass privileges and have a strict dress code.

According to Guerin, pass travelers are considered representatives of the airline when they fly. Therefore, the specific dress code bars pass travelers from wearing Lycra and spandex leggings, tattered or rip jeans, flip-flops, and midriff shirts.

However, regular paying passengers are not subject to the same dress code and can wear yoga pants or leggings.

United Airlines also said it reserved the right to refuse service to anyone that its employees deemed were inappropriately dressed.

