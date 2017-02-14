Erweiterte Funktionen

Amgen Submits SBLA For Blincyto




14.02.17 15:38
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) said it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA to the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for Blincyto, or blinatumomab.


The application includes overall survival or OS data from the Phase 3 TOWER study, supporting the conversion of Blincyto's accelerated approval to full approval.


The sBLA also includes new data supporting the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.


ALL is a rare and rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. The application aims to broaden Blincyto's indication for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL.


Blincyto was previously granted breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated approval in December 2014.


It is also the first FDA-approved bispecific CD19-directed CD3 T cell engager or BiTE antibody, and the first single-agent immunotherapy to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL.


Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen said, "We are excited to potentially receive full approval for BLINCYTO, the first immunotherapy to demonstrate an overall survival benefit versus standard of care chemotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory Ph- B-cell precursor ALL, and bring a much needed new treatment option to those who are Ph+."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



