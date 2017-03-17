Amgen Says Repatha Reduces Risk Of Hard Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc (AMGN) said that the 27,564-patient Repatha or evolocumab cardiovascular outcomes study, FOURIER, established for the first time that maximally reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels with Repatha, beyond what is possible with the current best therapy alone, leads to a further reduction in major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes and coronary revascularizations.





The study was statistically powered around the hard major adverse cardiovascular event or MACE composite endpoint of first heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death (key secondary composite endpoint) and found that adding Repatha to optimized statin therapy resulted in a statistically significant 20 percent (p<0.001) reduction in these events.

The robust benefit in this objective measure started as early as six months and continued to accrue through the median 2.2 years of the study. In fact, the magnitude of the risk reduction in the hard MACE composite endpoint grew over time, from 16 percent in the first year to 25 percent beyond the first year.

The study also found a statistically significant 15 percent reduction (p<0.001) in the risk of the extended MACE composite (primary) endpoint, which included hospitalization for unstable angina, coronary revascularization, heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death.

Patients on Repatha experienced a reduction in the risk of heart attack (27 percent, nominal p<0.001), stroke (21 percent, nominal p=0.01) and coronary revascularization (22 percent, nominal p<0.001). Consistent with recent trials of more intensive LDL lowering, there was no observed effect on cardiovascular mortality. Similarly, there was no observed effect on hospitalization for unstable angina.

In an exploratory analysis, the relative risk reduction for fatal and non-fatal heart attack or stroke was 19 percent in the first year (p=0.003) and 33 percent beyond the first year (p<0.00001).

