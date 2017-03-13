Amgen Reports Positive Top-line Results From Repatha Phase 3 Study

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that a Phase 3 study evaluating Repatha (evolocumab) in patients who were receiving apheresis to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that treatment with Repatha significantly reduced the need for LDL-C apheresis in adult patients, as measured at the end of the randomized period.



The study also met its secondary endpoints of percent change from baseline to week 4 in LDL-C, non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and total cholesterol:HDL-C ratio. The overall incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was comparable among both groups. No new safety concerns were identified in the study.

Apheresis is an invasive procedure similar to dialysis, in which a special machine removes LDL-C from a patient's plasma.

Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said: "These positive data suggest patients may have an alternative option to help them manage their cholesterol."

