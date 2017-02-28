Amgen: Phase 3 Trial Results Confirm Superiority Of KYPROLIS Over Velcade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced positive results from a planned overall survival (OS) interim analysis of the Phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial.



The study met the key secondary endpoint of OS, demonstrating that patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone lived 7.6 months longer than those treated with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone.

"These results confirm the superiority of KYPROLIS over Velcade in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. A survival benefit has rarely been demonstrated in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. ENDEAVOR is the only study to demonstrate a survival benefit in a head-to-head comparison with a current standard of care regimen. These results further support KYPROLIS as a foundational therapy in this patient population," Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen said.

Amgen said the adverse events observed in the updated analysis were consistent with those previously reported for ENDEAVOR.

