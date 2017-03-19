Amgen: Low LDL Levels With Repatha Did Not Affect Cognitive Function In Study

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced results from the Repatha or evolocumab cognitive function trial (EBBINGHAUS) evaluating the impact on cognitive function in 1,974 patients enrolled in the Repatha cardiovascular outcomes study, FOURIER.





The study demonstrated that the effect of Repatha on the primary endpoint of executive function was non-inferior to placebo.

In addition, Amgen noted that there was no statistical difference between Repatha and placebo on the other cognitive domains tested: working memory, memory function and psychomotor speed - the secondary endpoints.

"There has long been a debate that low LDL cholesterol levels could lead to negative effects on memory or other cognitive functions. We did not find evidence for a decline in neurocognitive function after nearly two years of treatment with evolocumab using a dedicated series of neuropsychologic tests," said Robert Giugliano,S.M., Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston and lead study investigator.

Amgen presented the detailed results from EBBINGHAUS at a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Session at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session in Washington, D.C.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM