Amgen Issues FY17 Guidance
02.02.17 23:18
dpa-AFX
THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, for the full year 2017, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion; On a GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $10.45 to $11.31; On a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $11.80 to $12.60. The company targets share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $12.46 on revenue of $23.31 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 8 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2015 to $6.0 billion. Product sales grew 6 percent driven by Enbrel (etanercept), Prolia (denosumab), Repatha (evolocumab) and KYPROLIS (carfilzomib). GAAP earnings per share increased 9 percent in the fourth quarter to $2.59. Non-GAAP EPS increased 11 percent in the fourth quarter to $2.89.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|159,58 $
|159,67 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,06%
|02.02./23:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0311621009
|867900
|176,85 $
|133,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,52 €
|+0,23%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|147,84 €
|+1,71%
|02.02.17
|München
|147,17 €
|+1,14%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|147,89 €
|+0,26%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|147,39 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Nasdaq
|159,58 $
|-0,06%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|147,729 €
|-0,18%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|147,30 €
|-0,24%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|147,30 €
|-0,26%
|02.02.17
|Xetra
|146,05 €
|-1,15%
|02.02.17
