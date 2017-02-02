Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amgen Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 9%




02.02.17 22:45
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $2.16 billion, or $2.89 per share. This was higher than $1.99 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.97 billion. This was up from $5.54 billion last year.


Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.16 Bln. vs. $1.99 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $2.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.79 -Revenue (Q4): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
159,58 $ 159,67 $ -0,09 $ -0,06% 02.02./23:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311621009 867900 176,85 $ 133,64 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		147,52 € +0,23%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 147,84 € +1,71%  02.02.17
München 147,17 € +1,14%  02.02.17
Berlin 147,89 € +0,26%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 147,39 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Nasdaq 159,58 $ -0,06%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 147,729 € -0,18%  02.02.17
Hannover 147,30 € -0,24%  02.02.17
Hamburg 147,30 € -0,26%  02.02.17
Xetra 146,05 € -1,15%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Amgen - wieder auf Wachstum. 02.02.17
63 --------blaubärs kleine Evotec . 09.08.15
7 Amgen ? 22.04.15
2 Amgen: wie gehts weiter ? 16.02.14
43 Biotechnologie? Hör mir bloss a. 08.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...