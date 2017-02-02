Amgen Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 9%
02.02.17 22:45
dpa-AFX
THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $2.16 billion, or $2.89 per share. This was higher than $1.99 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.97 billion. This was up from $5.54 billion last year.
Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.16 Bln. vs. $1.99 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $2.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.79 -Revenue (Q4): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|159,58 $
|159,67 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,06%
|02.02./23:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0311621009
|867900
|176,85 $
|133,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,52 €
|+0,23%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|147,84 €
|+1,71%
|02.02.17
|München
|147,17 €
|+1,14%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|147,89 €
|+0,26%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|147,39 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Nasdaq
|159,58 $
|-0,06%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|147,729 €
|-0,18%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|147,30 €
|-0,24%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|147,30 €
|-0,26%
|02.02.17
|Xetra
|146,05 €
|-1,15%
|02.02.17
