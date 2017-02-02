Amgen Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 9%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $2.16 billion, or $2.89 per share. This was higher than $1.99 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.97 billion. This was up from $5.54 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.16 Bln. vs. $1.99 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $2.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.79 -Revenue (Q4): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM