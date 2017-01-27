Amgen Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 501 To Treat Inflammatory Diseases

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for the Marketing Authorization of ABP 501, a biosimilar candidate to adalimumab, recommending approval for all available indications.





ABP 501 has been recommended for approval for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases in adults.

This includes moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, severe ankylosing spondylitis, severe axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS, moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis, moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis, moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

The CHMP opinion also recommends approval for the treatment of certain pediatric inflammatory diseases. These include moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease - ages six and older, severe chronic plaque psoriasis - ages four and older, enthesitis-related arthritis -ages six and older, and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis - ages two and older.

The European Commission or EC which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union or EU, will review the CHMP positive opinion.

If approved, a centralized marketing authorization will be granted that will be valid in the 28 countries that are members of the EU. Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic Area, will take corresponding decisions on the basis of the decision of the EC.

ABP 501 was approved in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 23, 2016, where it goes by the brand name Amjevita, or adalimumab-atto.

