Amgen: FOURIER Trial On Repatha Meets Its Primary Composite Endpoints

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that the FOURIER trial evaluating whether Repatha (evolocumab) reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with clinically evident atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease met its primary composite endpoint and the key secondary composite endpoint.



No new safety issues were observed.

"In the GLAGOV study, we demonstrated that Repatha has an effect on atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of cardiovascular disease. These FOURIER results show unequivocally the connection between lowering LDL cholesterol with Repatha and cardiovascular risk reduction, even in a population already treated with optimized statin therapy," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.

