Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amgen: FOURIER Trial On Repatha Meets Its Primary Composite Endpoints




02.02.17 23:22
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that the FOURIER trial evaluating whether Repatha (evolocumab) reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with clinically evident atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease met its primary composite endpoint and the key secondary composite endpoint.

No new safety issues were observed.


"In the GLAGOV study, we demonstrated that Repatha has an effect on atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of cardiovascular disease. These FOURIER results show unequivocally the connection between lowering LDL cholesterol with Repatha and cardiovascular risk reduction, even in a population already treated with optimized statin therapy," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
159,58 $ 159,67 $ -0,09 $ -0,06% 02.02./23:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311621009 867900 176,85 $ 133,64 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		147,52 € +0,23%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 147,84 € +1,71%  02.02.17
München 147,17 € +1,14%  02.02.17
Berlin 147,89 € +0,26%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 147,39 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Nasdaq 159,58 $ -0,06%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 147,729 € -0,18%  02.02.17
Hannover 147,30 € -0,24%  02.02.17
Hamburg 147,30 € -0,26%  02.02.17
Xetra 146,05 € -1,15%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Amgen - wieder auf Wachstum. 02.02.17
63 --------blaubärs kleine Evotec . 09.08.15
7 Amgen ? 22.04.15
2 Amgen: wie gehts weiter ? 16.02.14
43 Biotechnologie? Hör mir bloss a. 08.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...