Ametek Inc. Q4 Earnings Fall 11%




07.02.17 13:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $134.68 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $150.71 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $972.95 million. This was down from $987.98 million last year.


Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $134.68 Mln. vs. $150.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $972.95 Mln vs. $987.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.34 - $2.46


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311001004 908668 48,83 € 38,63 €
