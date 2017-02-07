Ametek Inc. Q4 Earnings Fall 11%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.





The company said its bottom line dropped to $134.68 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $150.71 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $972.95 million. This was down from $987.98 million last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $134.68 Mln. vs. $150.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $972.95 Mln vs. $987.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.34 - $2.46

