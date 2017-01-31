AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q1 Income Climbs 4%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $302.03 million, or $1.36 per share. This was higher than $291.27 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $38.17 billion. This was up from $36.71 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $302.03 Mln. vs. $291.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $38.17 Bln vs. $36.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.72 - $5.92

