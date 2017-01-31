Erweiterte Funktionen



AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q1 Income Climbs 4%




31.01.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $302.03 million, or $1.36 per share. This was higher than $291.27 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $38.17 billion. This was up from $36.71 billion last year.


AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $302.03 Mln. vs. $291.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $38.17 Bln vs. $36.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.72 - $5.92


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,696 € 77,696 € -   € 0,00% 31.01./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US03073E1055 766149 82,03 € 62,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		77,696 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Stuttgart 77,426 € +0,01%  08:04
München 77,29 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 83,62 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Berlin 75,61 € -0,58%  08:08
Düsseldorf 75,53 € -1,10%  09:52
Frankfurt 75,765 € -1,99%  09:01
Aktuell
