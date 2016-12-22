AmerisourceBergen Advises Stockholders To Reject TRC's Mini-tender Offer

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) advised its stockholders not tender their shares in response to the TRC's mini-tender offer.



AmerisourceBergen said stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares at any time prior to January 20, 2017.

The unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital was to purchase up to 1.5 million AmerisourceBergen shares, or approximately 0.68 percent of the outstanding common stock as of October 31, 2016, at a price of $74.00 per share in cash. AmerisourceBergen noted that TRC's offer price is approximately 4.37 percent less than the $77.38 closing price of the company's common stock on December 16, 2016, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.

