AmerisourceBergen Advises Stockholders To Reject TRC's Mini-tender Offer
22.12.16 13:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) advised its stockholders not tender their shares in response to the TRC's mini-tender offer.
AmerisourceBergen said stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares at any time prior to January 20, 2017.
The unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital was to purchase up to 1.5 million AmerisourceBergen shares, or approximately 0.68 percent of the outstanding common stock as of October 31, 2016, at a price of $74.00 per share in cash. AmerisourceBergen noted that TRC's offer price is approximately 4.37 percent less than the $77.38 closing price of the company's common stock on December 16, 2016, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
