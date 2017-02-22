Americans Worried About Major War In Next Four Years

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans are worried the U.



S. will become involved in a major war in the next four years, according to the results of a NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

Thirty-six percent of Americans said they are very worried the U.S. will become engaged in a major war in the next four years, while another 30 percent are somewhat worried.

The poll found that 25 percent of Americans are not too worried about a major war in the coming years and 8 percent are not at all worried.

NBC News noted that the vast majority of Democrats are worried about a major war, but Republicans are more likely to say they are not worried.

The survey results also showed that an overwhelming majority of Americans think NATO membership is beneficial for the U.S.

Eighty percent of Americans said NATO membership is good for the U.S., while just 15 percent said it is bad for the country.

The NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll of 11,512 adults was conducted February 13th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

