Americans Divided On Provisions Of Obamacare Replacement Plan

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans are divided over several key provisions of the plan released by House Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to the results of a new CNN/ORC poll.





The poll found that Americans are sharply divided on eliminating Obamacare's mandate that individuals obtain health insurance.

Fifty percent of Americans said they oppose removing the individual mandate, while 48 percent said they favor the idea.

Republicans have argued that the Obamacare mandates drive up the cost of coverage and stifle consumer choice.

The poll also showed a significant divide on the proposal to provide tax credits based on age rather than income for those buying coverage on the individual market, with 46 percent in favor and 50 percent opposed.

The plan to replace Obamacare subsidies with refundable tax credits has drawn criticism from some conservative Republicans, who argued the proposal creates a new entitlement program.

Meanwhile, the CNN/ORC poll found broad support for maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as 87 percent of Americans favor the idea.

A majority of Americans oppose a provision of the House Republican bill that would curb federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid.

Sixty-one percent of Americans said they oppose curbing funding for Medicaid, while 37 percent support the proposal.

The poll showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, with 74 percent of Democrats opposed to curbs on federal funding for the program and 49 percent of Republicans in favor.

Four Republican Senators sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., on Monday expressing concerns about the House GOP plan to roll back the Medicaid expansion.

The letter was sent by Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., Cory Gardner, R-Col., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who represent states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare.

The Senators said a previous draft of the bill does not provide stability and certainty for individuals and families in Medicaid expansion programs or the necessary flexibility for states.

"The February 10th draft proposal from the House does not meet the test of stability for individuals currently enrolled in the program and we will not support a plan that does not include stability for Medicaid expansion populations or flexibility for states," the Senators wrote.

If the four Senators remain opposed to the bill, Republicans may not have the support necessary to get the legislation through the Senate.

The CNN/ORC survey of 1,025 adults was conducted March 1st through 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

