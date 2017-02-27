Erweiterte Funktionen


American Tower Corp. Reveals 17% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line




27.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp.

(AMT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $630.97 million, or $1.47 per share. This was higher than $539.24 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $1.54 billion. This was up from $1.28 billion last year.


American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $630.97 Mln. vs. $539.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Revenue (Q4): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.3%


