American States Water Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4




23.02.17 23:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co.

(AWR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $11.21 million, or $0.30 per share. This was lower than $11.61 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $106.80 million. This was down from $110.11 million last year.


American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $11.21 Mln. vs. $11.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $106.80 Mln vs. $110.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%


