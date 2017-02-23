American States Water Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co.



(AWR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings came in at $11.21 million, or $0.30 per share. This was lower than $11.61 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $106.80 million. This was down from $110.11 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $11.21 Mln. vs. $11.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $106.80 Mln vs. $110.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%

