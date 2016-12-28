Erweiterte Funktionen

American Flight Attendants Say Uniforms Make Them Sick




28.12.16 16:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc.

(AAL) flight attendants filed a grievance with the airline about their new uniform that was introduced in September.


Thousands of American Airlines' flight attendants have reported serious health and safety concerns after wearing the company-issued wool-blend uniforms.


The attendants have experienced endocrine issues, eye swelling, rashes, skin blistering, throat and eye irritation, vertigo and fatigue, among other health problems.


Robert Ross, President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants or APFA, has written a letter to Paul Jones, American Airline's general counsel, saying that the new uniforms continue to put the union members at risk, affecting their overall health.


Ross demanded that American Airline stop issuing the new uniforms or permanently offer flight attendants the option of self-choice between the previous and new uniforms.


He also asked for flight attendants to be reimbursed for any medical expenses, grant all requests for sick or personal leave on a non-chargeable basis, and establish a $2 million joint American Airlines/APFA fund to study the outfits.


In response, American Airlines' spokesman Ron DeFeo said the airline has tested the new uniform three times, but did not find anything harmful in them. However, the airline will conduct another examination with the union.


The spokesman also said that American Airlines has set up a call center for complaints and has received calls from about 300 attendants who have reported experiencing a reaction.


In addition, the airline will cover the cost of dermatological testing for these employees and respond to the union's letter within 20 days.


The new uniforms were supplied by Twin Hill. In 2012, Alaska Airlines flight attendants had complained about itching and other adverse reactions to their uniforms supplied by Twin Hill.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


