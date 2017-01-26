American Electric Power Co Inc Q4 Income Climbs 42%

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $330.4 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $232.7 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 105455.6% to $3.8 billion. This was up from $3.6 million last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $330.4 Mln. vs. $232.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 105455.6%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.75

