American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 6%




01.03.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

(AEO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $71.70 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $67.47 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.10 billion. This was down from $1.11 billion last year.


American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $71.70 Mln. vs. $67.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.17


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



