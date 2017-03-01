American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 6%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc.



(AEO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $71.70 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $67.47 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.10 billion. This was down from $1.11 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $71.70 Mln. vs. $67.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.17

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM