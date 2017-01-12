American Airlines Uniforms Are Safe, Manufacturer Says

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "American Airlines":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In response to allegations by American Airlines' Group Inc.



(AAL) flight attendants that their new uniforms made them sick, the manufacturer of the uniforms, Twin Hill, has said that the garments are safe.

In a letter to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants or APFA on Monday, Twin Hill's senior vice president and managing director Daryl Stilley said the company investigated the claims and tested the new uniforms for chemical content. The letter was addressed to APFA national president Robert Ross and APFA national health chair Gabby Harty.

"We had those garments tested for chemical content by an industry-leading worldwide independent lab, TUV Rheinland, which has confirmed that there are no restricted chemicals in the garments and that the chemicals that are present are well within acceptable standards for the clothing industry. Simply put, the garments are safe," Stilley said in the letter.

Twin Hill also said that many of the public statements by APFA have been both inaccurate and damaging to its reputation.

Further, the clothing manufacturer said it supported the request of APFA representatives to visit its Houston distribution center and select uniforms directly for joint chemical testing with American Airlines. However, it added that the APFA has canceled three scheduled visits.

In late December 2016, American Airlines flight attendants filed a grievance with the airline about their new uniform that was introduced in September.

Thousands of American Airlines' flight attendants reported serious health and safety concerns after wearing the company-issued wool-blend uniforms.

The attendants said they experienced endocrine issues, eye swelling, rashes, skin blistering, throat and eye irritation, vertigo and fatigue, among other health problems.

AFPA national president Ross had written a letter to Paul Jones, American Airlines' general counsel, saying that the new uniforms continued to put the union members at risk, affecting their overall health.

He demanded that American Airlines stop issuing the new uniforms or permanently offer flight attendants the option of self-choice between the previous and new uniforms.

In its letter to AFPA, Twin Hill said it has shipped 1.4 million garments and accessories to more than 65,000 American Airlines employees worldwide and was continuing to fulfill orders.

"Within every population - aviation or otherwise - it is to be expected that there will be individuals with sensitivity or even allergy to certain fabrics and materials,' the company said.

Twin Hill also noted that it has offered American Airlines a non-wool alternative to employees experiencing any sensitivity to the uniforms and it was now working on designing entirely new 100 percent cotton garments as a third alternative.

Further, the company urged AFPA members to not delay scheduling their visit to the company's distribution center any longer.

"We remain as committed as ever to providing your members - and all of our customers - with the highest quality workwear in the industry," Twin Hill concluded.

