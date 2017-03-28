Erweiterte Funktionen

American Airlines To Buy Minority Stake In China Southern Airlines For $200 Mln




28.03.17 04:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc.

(AAL) agreed to acquire a minority stake in China Southern Airlines Co. for $200 million.


China Southern will issue 270.6 million shares in its Hong Kong-listed company to American Airlines at HK$5.74 per share. The subscription Share represents a premium of approximately 4.6% to the closing price of HK$5.49 per H Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 27 March 2017, being the date of the Subscription Agreement. The two airlines also agreed on code sharing.


American Air will hold 2.68 percent of China Southern's total issued shares.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
