American Airlines In Talks To Acquire Stake In China Southern Airlines




26.03.17 18:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc.

(AAL) is in talks to acquire a stake in China Southern Airlines Co.


The negotiations are over "a possible major strategic cooperation with American Airlines, Inc. involving, among others, proposed issue of shares of the company and other business cooperation," the Guangzhou-based operator said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.



China Southern said that the companies haven't reached a binding or definitive agreement, and the cooperation may or may not proceed.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



