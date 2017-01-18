Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "American Airlines":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


American Airlines Introduces Basic Economy Fare




18.01.17 21:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines (AAL) Wednesday announced that it has launched a new Basic Economy fares.


The basic economy fares will go on sale in February in 10 markets, with the fares to be expanded to other additional markets later this year. However, not every American Airlines flight will offer basic economy fare.


"American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class," said American Airlines President Robert Isom. "Importantly, this new fare product also gives American the ability to compete more effectively with the growing number of ultra low-cost carriers."


American did not disclose any pricing details of the tickets, however, it will cost less than other main-cabin tickets. The tickets are non-refundable, non-changeable.


The basic economy fares customers will receive the same in-flight experience that all Main Cabin customers receive, including free entertainment options, soft drinks, and snacks, and the same seats. However, seat assignments will only be made when customers check in and upgrades are not permitted.


Customer will only be allowed to carry one bag that fits under the seat and no overhead luggage will be permitted. Larger carry-ons such as a rollerboard bag must be checked at the ticket counter for the applicable checked-baggage charge.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,625 $ 46,75 $ 0,875 $ +1,87% 18.01./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02376R1023 A1W97M 50,64 $ 24,85 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,44 € -0,18%  10:02
Nasdaq 47,625 $ +1,87%  21:56
Berlin 44,445 € +1,54%  18:42
Frankfurt 44,266 € +0,80%  15:53
Stuttgart 44,481 € +0,73%  18:06
Xetra 44,19 € -1,25%  16:55
München 44,21 € -1,43%  08:11
Düsseldorf 43,345 € -2,35%  10:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Ehemals AMR Corp. 15.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...