American Airlines Group January Traffic Declines 0.3%




09.02.17 14:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) Thursday reported 0.3 percent decline in January traffic to 17.036 billion revenue passenger miles from 17.082 billion last year.

Capacity for the month increased 1.2 percent to 21.680 billion available seat miles from 21.427 billion. Total load factor for January was 78.6, down 1.1 percentage points from 79.7 a year ago.


The company said it continues to expect first quarter total revenue per available seat mile to be up 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent year-over-year.


