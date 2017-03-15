Erweiterte Funktionen

American Airlines CEO Comments On 'Huge' Uniform Problem




15.03.17 16:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines CEO Doug Parker has admitted that the airline's six-month uniform crisis was a "huge problem.

" However, he has categorically ruled out a total recall of the uniforms and also did not specify how he might be able to end the crisis.


Parker's response was a direct reference to American Airlines flight attendants' widespread complaint that their new uniforms made them sick.


In his monthly 'crew chat,' which provides the airline's workers to directly interact with the top management, Parker called the uniform crisis a "huge problem." He added that it was "as difficult an issue as we've ever had to deal with."


He noted that while the airline has taken measures to deal with the crisis, some flight attendants continued to have issues with the new uniforms.


"So we've got to figure out how to address it," Parker said, adding, "But we can't keep it like this."


In late December 2016, American Airlines flight attendants filed a grievance with the airline about their new uniform that was introduced by the airline in September.


Thousands of American Airlines' flight attendants reported serious health and safety concerns after wearing the company-issued wool-blend uniforms. The attendants said they experienced endocrine issues, eye swelling, rashes, skin blistering, throat and eye irritation, vertigo and fatigue, among other health problems.


The Association of Professional Flight Attendants or APFA demanded that American Airline stop issuing the new uniforms or permanently offer flight attendants the option of self-choice between the previous and new uniforms.


The AFPA also asked for flight attendants to be reimbursed for any medical expenses, grant all requests for sick or personal leave on a non-chargeable basis, and establish a $2 million joint American Airlines/APFA fund to study the outfits.


In response to the allegations by American Airlines' flight attendants, Twin Hill, the manufacturer of the uniforms said in January that the garments are safe.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


