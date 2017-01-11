Erweiterte Funktionen


America Is A Better, Stronger Place, Obama Says At Farewell Speech




11.01.17 15:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Outgoing US President Barack Obama says America is a better, stronger place than it was eight years ago when he took office.


He made the claim in his emotional farewell speech in Chicago, where he first declared victory in 2008.


The 55 year-old President called for tolerance among various sections and races of Americans, and to defend their democracy, which he warned is under threat.


Wiping tears, Obama described his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama as a role model, who made him and the country proud. Michelle and daughter Malia were present at the speech.


Obama thanked Vice President Joe Biden, whom he called his brother.


The United States' first black president has barely 10 days remaining in office.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:08 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:58 , dpa-AFX
Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed This Year
16:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Börse A [...]
16:45 , dpa-AFX
AXA no stab BNP Paribas Primary New Issue [...]
16:38 , dpa-AFX
Former Senator Booted From JetBlue Flight
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...