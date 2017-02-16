Ameren Corp Reports 10% Advance In Q4 Profit
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.13 per share. This was up from $29 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.36 billion. This was up from $1.31 billion last year.
Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $32 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.85
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,62 $
|52,54 $
|0,08 $
|+0,15%
|16.02./15:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0236081024
|911535
|54,08 $
|44,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,15 €
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|NYSE
|52,62 $
|+0,15%
|15:45
|Frankfurt
|49,44 €
|-0,50%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|49,43 €
|-0,64%
|08:09