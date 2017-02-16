Erweiterte Funktionen

Ameren Corp Reports 10% Advance In Q4 Profit




16.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.13 per share. This was up from $29 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.36 billion. This was up from $1.31 billion last year.


Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $32 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.85


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


