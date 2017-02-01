Amended: Anthem Sees Higher FY17 Earnings After Q4 Tops Estimates
01.02.17 13:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amended: modifies headline to remove Market view of the guidance
Health benefit company Anthem, Inc.
(ANTM) Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2017 net income to be greater than $11.11 per share, and adjusted net income to be greater than $11.50 per share.
In fiscal 2016, the company's reported net income per share were $9.21 and adjusted net income per share were $11.
On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In its fourth quarter, net income was $368.4 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $180.9 million, or $0.68 per share a year ago. Adjusted net income was $1.76 per share, compared to $1.14 per share in the prior year quarter.
Operating revenue was approximately $21.5 billion, an increase of 7.3 percent from $20.0 billion in the prior year quarter.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $20.92 billion for the quarter.
Medical enrollment totaled approximately 39.9 million members at December 31, 2016, an increase of 3.4 percent, from 38.6 million at December 31, 2015.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|141,687 €
|141,718 €
|-0,031 €
|-0,02%
|01.02./14:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0367521038
|A12FMV
|143,26 €
|102,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|145,88 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|142,56 €
|+0,30%
|11:32
|Berlin
|142,52 €
|+0,08%
|08:08
|NYSE
|154,14 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|142,33 €
|-0,01%
|09:33
|Frankfurt
|141,687 €
|-0,02%
|09:01
|München
|141,73 €
|-0,74%
|08:03