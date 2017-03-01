Amedisys Bottom Line Advances 12% In Q4
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $15.03 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $13.45 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $365.15 million. This was up from $337.31 million last year.
Amedisys earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $15.03 Mln. vs. $13.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $365.15 Mln vs. $337.31 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%
