Amazon stock: Weekly summary
28.05.18 18:00
Finanztrends
Many investors were especially interested in the Amazon stock. Frank Holbaum investigated and came to the following conclusions:
Amazon’s shareholders have many reasons to celebrate: There are new records ahead!
On Tuesday, the stock lost slightly but is bound to reach new records!
Because of the good company figures, 100 % of the bank analysts recommend to buy the stock, nobody wants to hold ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.393 €
|1.380 €
|13,00 €
|+0,94%
|28.05./20:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0231351067
|906866
|1.395 €
|770,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.393 €
|+0,94%
|20:32
|Stuttgart
|1.394,94 €
|+1,19%
|18:49
|Hamburg
|1.388,9 €
|+1,12%
|14:54
|Frankfurt
|1.394 €
|+1,01%
|19:41
|München
|1.394 €
|+0,98%
|19:12
|Berlin
|1.393,45 €
|+0,89%
|19:35
|Hannover
|1.384,99 €
|+0,87%
|08:02
|Xetra
|1.390,41 €
|+0,61%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|1.389 €
|+0,59%
|17:05
|Nasdaq
|1.610,15 $
|+0,44%
|25.05.18
= Realtime
