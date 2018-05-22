Erweiterte Funktionen
Amazon stock: This is your chance
22.05.18 20:07
Finanztrends
Amazon reached a variety of new highs during the last week. Above the top of 1,353.70 Euro from May 9, 2018 the stock can only grow further: 1.500 Euro and then even 2.000 Euro. There are no important obstacles on the way there.
According to the bank analysts, Amazon remains strong. 95 % of all experts are convinced that the stock ... Mehr lesen…
