Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon's Cloud Outage Due To Human Error




03.03.17 04:16
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that caused widespread disruption to internet traffic across the U.

S. earlier this week.


Amazon said the outage started with a typo at Amazon's North Virginia data centers Tuesday.


An employee trying to speed up the company's S3 cloud-storage billing system tried to take a few servers offline. The employee mis-typed the command, however, affecting more servers than intended, which led to a cascade of failures that ultimately knocked out S3 and other Amazon services. It also took longer than expected to restart certain services, Amazon said.


Amazon said it is adding safeguards to prevent server capacity from falling too quickly or below a minimum level.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
848,91 $ 853,08 $ -4,17 $ -0,49% 03.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 860,86 $ 538,58 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		806,88 € -0,26%  02.03.17
Hamburg 813,00 € +1,05%  02.03.17
München 811,70 € +0,81%  02.03.17
Düsseldorf 811,00 € +0,75%  02.03.17
Berlin 808,75 € +0,28%  02.03.17
Frankfurt 808,08 € +0,25%  02.03.17
Stuttgart 807,70 € 0,00%  02.03.17
Hannover 811,00 € -0,12%  02.03.17
Nasdaq 848,91 $ -0,49%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
185 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 06.02.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...