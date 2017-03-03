Amazon's Cloud Outage Due To Human Error

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that caused widespread disruption to internet traffic across the U.



S. earlier this week.

Amazon said the outage started with a typo at Amazon's North Virginia data centers Tuesday.

An employee trying to speed up the company's S3 cloud-storage billing system tried to take a few servers offline. The employee mis-typed the command, however, affecting more servers than intended, which led to a cascade of failures that ultimately knocked out S3 and other Amazon services. It also took longer than expected to restart certain services, Amazon said.

Amazon said it is adding safeguards to prevent server capacity from falling too quickly or below a minimum level.

