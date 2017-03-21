Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon's Alexa Adds Prime Now Two-Hour Delivery




21.03.17 18:49
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has updated its Alexa artificial intelligence enabling Prime Now customer to get two-hour delivery using Alexa.


Prime Now stores tens of thousands of essential items and Alexa can take multiple orders at once, make recommendations and automatically ship out those items during the next available 2-hour delivery window.


Customers can place orders using Alexa by just saying "Alexa, order [product] from Prime Now." Customers in select cities are also now able to order wine, beer and spirits, providing they're 21 or over; according to Amazon, an ID will be required upon delivery.


"We're excited to offer the full Prime Now catalogue with Alexa, including tens of thousands of items, which allows you to refill everyday essentials you've just run out of like diapers or dish soap, or cater to unexpected guests with merlot and ice cream, all without ever leaving your house or even getting up from the couch," said Assaf Ronen, Vice President of Voice Shopping.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
842,12 $ 856,97 $ -14,85 $ -1,73% 21.03./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 862,80 $ 538,58 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		780,22 € -2,27%  19:13
Hannover 795,51 € -0,05%  08:13
München 791,35 € -0,21%  15:56
Hamburg 789,85 € -0,52%  16:05
Düsseldorf 790,00 € -1,01%  16:03
Nasdaq 842,01 $ -1,75%  19:00
Berlin 781,35 € -2,05%  18:46
Frankfurt 780,501 € -2,11%  18:49
Stuttgart 778,30 € -2,44%  18:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
185 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 06.02.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...