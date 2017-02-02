Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon.com Inc. Bottom Line Advances 55% In Q4




02.02.17 22:21
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $749 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $43.74 billion. This was up from $35.75 billion last year.


Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $749 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $43.74 Bln vs. $35.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33.25 - $35.75 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
839,95 $ 832,35 $ 7,60 $ +0,91% 02.02./23:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		780,91 € +1,02%  02.02.17
Hannover 778,50 € +1,75%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 778,78 € +1,15%  02.02.17
Nasdaq 839,95 $ +0,91%  02.02.17
München 777,37 € +0,87%  02.02.17
Berlin 775,89 € +0,71%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 777,77 € +0,48%  02.02.17
Hamburg 768,70 € +0,16%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 781,271 € 0,00%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
