Amazon.com Inc. Bottom Line Advances 55% In Q4
02.02.17 22:21
dpa-AFX
SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $749 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $43.74 billion. This was up from $35.75 billion last year.
Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $749 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $43.74 Bln vs. $35.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33.25 - $35.75 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|839,95 $
|832,35 $
|7,60 $
|+0,91%
|02.02./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0231351067
|906866
|847,21 $
|474,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|780,91 €
|+1,02%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|778,50 €
|+1,75%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|778,78 €
|+1,15%
|02.02.17
|Nasdaq
|839,95 $
|+0,91%
|02.02.17
|München
|777,37 €
|+0,87%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|775,89 €
|+0,71%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|777,77 €
|+0,48%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|768,70 €
|+0,16%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|781,271 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|181
|Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum.
|02.02.17
|14
|FANG Aktien nach dem Trump.
|24.12.16
|327
|Short auf Amazon?
|30.11.16
|Löschung
|06.11.16
|164
|Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q.
|13.07.16