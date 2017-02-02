Amazon.com Inc. Bottom Line Advances 55% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $749 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $43.74 billion. This was up from $35.75 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $749 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $43.74 Bln vs. $35.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33.25 - $35.75 Bln

