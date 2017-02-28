Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon To Sell Game Downloads From Twitch Streams




28.02.17 07:41
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon-owned Twitch plans to start selling game downloads from players' live broadcasts.

The platform will allow its around 17,000 game-broadcasting partners to sell games and in-game content directly from their pages when they are live-streaming gameplay, starting this spring.


Twitch, which was acquired by Amazon more than two years ago, plans to share 5% of revenue with partnered streamers for sales originating from their channel pages, while publishers will earn 70% of the revenue. Twitch will take the remaining 25%.


Under the program, Twitch plans to reward the buyers of game titles with a free "Twitch Crate" package, which includes randomized digital goodies such as exclusive chat emoji, chat badges, and Bits for Cheering.


The platform has signed several major and indie publishers for the ecommerce program, which covers PC downloads only, not titles for consoles.


Twitch VP of commerce Matt McCloskey said, "The hope is to get to the point where everything you see on Twitch, you can buy on Twitch."


Twitch reportedly has about 2.2 million users who broadcast gameplay monthly on the service.


The latest move will help Twitch's top streamers earn more money on the platform. For these streamers, live-streaming is a full-time job.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



