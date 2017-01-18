Erweiterte Funktionen

Amazon To Open New Fulfillment Center In Maryland, Create 700 Full-time Jobs




18.01.17 03:51
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.

It currently employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.


The North East fulfillment center will support customer fulfillment. The company employs thousands of full-time employees at its Baltimore fulfillment and sortation centers and continues to hire to meet growing customer demand.


In addition to competitive wages and comprehensive benefits, Amazon also offers employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch four years ago, more than 9,000 employees in 10 countries have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
809,72 $ 817,14 $ -7,42 $ -0,91% 18.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 847,21 $ 474,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		755,41 € -2,34%  17.01.17
Stuttgart 754,814 € 0,00%  17.01.17
Nasdaq 809,72 $ -0,91%  17.01.17
Hamburg 763,65 € -1,26%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 758,47 € -1,93%  17.01.17
Hannover 757,35 € -2,02%  17.01.17
Düsseldorf 754,80 € -2,19%  17.01.17
Berlin 756,93 € -2,30%  17.01.17
München 755,08 € -2,32%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
