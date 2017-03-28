Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Amazon To Buy Middle East -based E-commerce Firm SOUQ.com




28.03.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire SOUQ.

com, a Middle East -based e-commerce company. Subject to closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in 2017.


The acquisition is expected to enable SOUQ.com to continue growing while working with Amazon to bring even more products and offerings to customers worldwide.


"Amazon and SOUQ.com share the same DNA - we're both driven by customers, invention, and long-term thinking," said


Russ Grandinetti, Amazon Senior Vice President, International Consumer, noted that SOUQ.com pioneered e-commerce in the Middle East


SOUQ.com CEO and Co-Founder Ronaldo Mouchawar, said, "We are guided by many of the same principles as Amazon, and this acquisition is a critical next step in growing our e-commerce presence on behalf of customers across the region. By becoming part of the Amazon family, we'll be able to vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection much faster, as well as continue Amazon's great track record of empowering sellers."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
782,22 € 780,83 € 1,39 € +0,18% 28.03./13:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 819,95 € 514,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		782,22 € +0,18%  13:09
München 780,50 € +1,63%  08:00
Düsseldorf 781,10 € +1,31%  08:05
Hamburg 780,70 € +1,26%  12:12
Frankfurt 782,879 € +0,52%  12:52
Hannover 784,00 € +0,32%  11:16
Berlin 780,52 € +0,04%  12:21
Nasdaq 846,82 $ 0,00%  27.03.17
Stuttgart 780,80 € -0,06%  12:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
188 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 22.03.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
327 Short auf Amazon? 30.11.16
  Löschung 06.11.16
164 Amazon - Reaktionen auf die Q. 13.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...